USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-11-19T14:14:13+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US dollar exchange rates slightly declined in Baghdad and Erbil.
According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 150,350 IQD per $100, compared to 150,450 IQD earlier in the day.
Local currency exchange shops in Baghdad reported a selling price of 151,250 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 149,250 IQD.
In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,200 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 150,100 IQD.