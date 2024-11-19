USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US dollar exchange rates slightly declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 150,350 IQD per $100, compared to 150,450 IQD earlier in the day.

Local currency exchange shops in Baghdad reported a selling price of 151,250 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 149,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,200 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 150,100 IQD.