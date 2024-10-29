USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the dollar exchange rates fell in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil as trading closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded 150,500 IQD per $100, down from the morning rate of 151,000 dinars per $100.

In exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets, the selling price stood at 151,500 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 149,500 IQD

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,450 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 150,350 IQD.