USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped, on Monday, in Baghdad and Erbil’s markets, as trading closed.

According to a Shafaq News agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered 152,500 IQD per $100, down from 152,900 IQD earlier in the day.

The selling price in local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 153,500 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 151,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 152,700 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 152,600 IQD.