USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 150,100 IQD per $100, compared to 150,300 $ per recorded on Saturday.

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 151,000 IQD per $100, with the buying prices at 149,000 IQD

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,050 IQD per $100, with the buying price at 149,050 IQD.