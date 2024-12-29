USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, with the close of trading.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges reported 151,350 IQD per $100, compared to 151,400 IQD earlier in the day.

Baghdad’s local exchanges registered a selling price of 151,500 IQD per $100, and a buying price of 150,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 151,300 IQD per $100, and the buying price was at 151,200 IQD.