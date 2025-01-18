USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil, as the stock exchange market closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,600 IQD per $100, compared to 150,700 IQD earlier in the day.

The selling prices at Baghdad’s local exchange shops stood at 151,500 IQD per $100 and the buying rate at 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,500 IQD per $100 with a buying price of 150,400 IQD.