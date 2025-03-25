USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates declined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 146,800 IQD per $100, down from 147,200 IQD on Monday.

In exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price fell to 148,000 IQD per $100, while the buying rate stood at 146,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 146,800 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 146,700 IQD.