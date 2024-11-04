USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates surged against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 151,150 IQD per $100, compared to 150,700 IQD on Sunday.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price rose to 152,250 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 150,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate was 151,200 IQD and the buying rate was 151,100 IQD per $100.