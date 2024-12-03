USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates for the US dollar surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil as the stock exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,050 IQD per $100, compared to 149,900 IQD earlier in the day.

Local exchanges in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 151,000 IQD per $100 US, with a buying price was 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 140,900 IQD.