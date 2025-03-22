USD/IQD exchange rates hold ground in Baghdad, surge in Erbil
2025-03-22T08:51:06+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad, while it edged higher in Erbil.
According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 147,300 IQD per $100, the same rate recorded last Thursday.
In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, selling prices stood at 148,250 IQD per $100, while buying prices were 146,250 IQD.
In Erbil, the selling prices reached 147,300 IQD per $100, and buying at 147,200 IQD.