USD/IQD exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-02T08:07:54+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, June 02, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in the markets of Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148200 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 147500 and 148500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148300 and 148100 IQD to 100 USD.

