USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-23T08:02:09+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in Baghdad, but stabilized in Erbil today. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147900 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange dropped; the buying and selling rates of 148000 and 147800 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

