USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-03T07:35:15+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147000 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147500 and 146500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling rates stood at 147000 and 146800 IQD to 100, respectively.

