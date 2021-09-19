USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the U.S. dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar stood at 147,350 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges this morning.

Yesterday, both central exchanges traded the 100 USD at 147,400 IQD.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the buying and selling rates of the USD also dropped to 147,500 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.