USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The dollar exchange rates declined, on Thursday, in Baghdad and Erbil, following the closure of the currency exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 152,200 IQD per $100, compared to the morning rate of 152,650 IQD.

In local exchange markets in Baghdad, selling prices reached 153,250 IQD per $100, while the buying rate stood at 151,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 152,550 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 152,500 IQD.