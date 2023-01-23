USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad Economy U.S. dollar 2023-01-23T12:28:46.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, and climbed in Erbil on Monday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 162800 IQD to 100.Our correspondent said that the USD selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 163500 and 162000 IQD to 100, respectively.In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 164500 and 164475 IQD to 100, respectively.