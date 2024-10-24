USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar inched lower in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 152,650 IQD per $100, compared to 152,750 IQD on Wednesday.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, the selling rate reached 153,750 IQD, while the buying rate was 151,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rate was 152,600 IQD and the buying rate stood at 152,500 IQD per $100.