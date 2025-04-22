USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, climb in Erbil at closure

2025-04-22

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates declined in Baghdad and rose in Erbil at closure.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central currency exchanges registered a rate of 145,700 IQD per $100, compared to 145,900 IQD in the morning.

Local exchange shops in the capital recorded a selling price of 146,750 IQD per $100 and a buying rate of 144,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,200 IQD per 100 USD, and the buying price was 146,100 IQD.

