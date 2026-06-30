USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, closing below 155,000 Iraqi dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 154,900 dinars per $100 at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 156,000 dinars in the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,500 dinars and bought it at 154,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with selling prices reaching 154,750 dinars per $100 and buying prices at 154,700 dinars.