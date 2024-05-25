USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Dollar prices experienced a slight decline in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 145,600 IQD per $100 dollars, down from 145,750 IQD per $100 earlier in the day.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops reached 146,500 IQD per $100, while buying prices were at 144,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 145,500 IQD, and the buying prices at 145,400 IQD per $100.