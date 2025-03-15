USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices declined in Baghdad and Erbil as the exchange markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded a rate of 148,000 IQD per $100, down from 148,200 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local markets, the selling price dropped to 149,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 147,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,700 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 147,600 IQD.