Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 148,200 dinars for every 100 dollars. Thursday's rates were 147,900 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 149,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,000.