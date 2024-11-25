USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates for the US dollar recorded a downward trend in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded 150,250 IQD per $100 dollars, compared to 150,450 IQD registered yesterday.

The selling rates in local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 151,250 IQD, while the buying rate was 149,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 150,250 IQD and the buying rate at 150,150 IQD per $100.