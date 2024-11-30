USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices experienced a slight decline in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as the stock exchange closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,000 IQD per $100, compared to 150,100 IQD earlier in the day.

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 151,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 149,900 IQD.