USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rate of the US dollar experienced a slight decline in both Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 149,800 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 150,750 IQD and the buying price was 148,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,800 IQD and the buying price stood at 149,700 IQD per $100.