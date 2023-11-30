Dollar sees decrease against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar declined against the Iraqi dinar on Thursday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

In Baghdad, as the exchanges closed, the dollar's value dropped to 155,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, contrasting with the morning rate of 156,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

The exchange shops in local markets also witnessed a decrease, with the selling price at 156,750 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price at 154,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar exhibited a downward trend, with the selling price at 156,200 dinars per 100 dollars and the purchasing price at 156,100 dinars for every 100 dollars.