USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-05-05T08:19:05+00:00

Shaafq News/ The Iraqi dinar recorded a slight gain against the US dollar on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central currency exchanges registered a rate of 144,550 IQD per $100, down from 144,750 IQD recorded on Sunday.

In local exchange offices, selling prices dropped to 145,500 IQD per $100, and buying prices reached 143,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 144,600 IQD and the buying prices at 144,400 IQD.

