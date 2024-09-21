USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The value of the US dollar saw a slight drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Saturday, coinciding with the closure of the stock exchange.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s survey, the exchange rate for $100 dropped to 149,750 IQD at the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, down from 149,850 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price reached 150,750 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 148,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,000 IQD and the buying price was 149,700 IQD per $100.