Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates climbed in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-05T07:53:52+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates climbed in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) opening exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) hiked in Baghdad and Erbil's markets on Sunday morning.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,000 IQD to 100, 50 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange also registered a slight rise as well, settling at buying and selling rates of 148,250 and 148,050 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

related

Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-09-02 08:04:49
Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Date: 2021-01-12 07:26:11
U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-19 08:12:45
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Dollar exchange in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-06 08:31:15
Dollar exchange in Iraq

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-07-06 16:00:00
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-20 16:22:31
USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

Date: 2021-08-04 16:11:44
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-23 08:02:09
USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad