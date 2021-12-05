USD/IQD exchange rates climbed in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) opening exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) hiked in Baghdad and Erbil's markets on Sunday morning.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,000 IQD to 100, 50 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange also registered a slight rise as well, settling at buying and selling rates of 148,250 and 148,050 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.