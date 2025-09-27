USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad but slipped in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,550 IQD per $100, up from 141,450 in the morning.

Local exchange shops recorded 142,500 IQD for selling and 140,500 IQD for buying.

In Erbil, the dollar eased to 141,400 IQD for selling and 141,300 IQD for buying per $100.