USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged, on Monday, in Baghdad and Erbil markets as the markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered an exchange rate of 153,100 IQD per $100, compared to 152,800 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price reached 154,000 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 152,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 153,150 IQD per $100, and the buying rate at 153,050 IQD.