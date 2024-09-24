USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar rose, on Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, coinciding with the opening of the country's stock exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered an exchange rate of 150,000 IQD for every $100, up from the previous day’s rate of 149,800 IQD.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets reached 151,000 IQD, while the buying price was 149,000 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,300 IQD for every $100, and the buying price at 150,200 IQD.