USD/IQD exchange rate remain the same in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-24T13:36:25+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 149000 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149500 and 148500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 149050 and 148950 to 100, respectively.

