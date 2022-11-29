USD/IQD exchange rate remain the same in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad, and dropped in Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 149500 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 150000 and 149000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 149450 and 149350 to 100, respectively.