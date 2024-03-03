USD/IQD exchange rate records a downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar decreased against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the closure of the stock exchange.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices decreased with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 150,000 IQD per $100, compared to 151,000 IQD per $100 recorded earlier in the day.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price reaching 151,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,000 IQD per $100.