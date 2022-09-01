Report

USD/IQD exchange rate edged higher in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-01T07:55:10+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147950 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148100 and 148000 IQD to 100 USD.

