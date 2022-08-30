Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-30T13:36:16+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147950 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively. 

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148250 and 148150 to 100, respectively.

related

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-26 18:14:09
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals

Date: 2022-04-08 08:36:32
U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-08-01 15:27:08
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-28 16:02:52
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market 

Date: 2021-07-31 16:45:31
Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market 

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil today

Date: 2021-11-02 08:16:13
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil today

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-06-12 15:28:49
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilizes in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-01 15:54:50
Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilizes in Baghdad