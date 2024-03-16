USD/IQD exchange rate dip in Baghdad, Erbil Economy erbil Baghdad USD











Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the US dollar's exchange rate dropped slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, with the closure of the two stock exchanges. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the dollar prices decreased with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 150,000 IQD for $100, compared to 150,150 IQD for $100 recorded earlier today. The selling prices at exchange shops reached 151,000 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 149,000 IQD for $100. In Erbil, the selling price was recorded at 150,100 IQD for $100, and the buying price at 150,000 IQD for $100.