USD/IQD exchange rate climb in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-08T07:40:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, but remained the same in Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147900 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 147750 and 147500 IQD, respectively. 

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange deals against IQD settled at a rate of 148100 and 148000 to 100, respectively.

