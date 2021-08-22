USD/IQD exchange maintains yesterday's rates

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) on Sunday remained at yesterday's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,850 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the capital city remained at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of Kurdistan Region, buying and selling rates of the USD stood at 148,000 and 147,500 IQD to 100, respectively.