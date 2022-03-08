Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-08T08:02:48+0000
USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight rise in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147400 IQD to 100, 150 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148000 and 147000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling and buying rates stood at 147600 and 147200 IQD to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-25 07:52:59
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-09 09:44:53
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-20 08:11:16
USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-23 07:28:31
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-26 08:04:53
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-27 08:15:52
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-12 08:17:17
USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-01 14:29:26
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets