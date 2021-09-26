USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,250 IQD to 100, 50 dinars below yesterday's opening.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147,750 and 146,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of Kurdistan Region, buying and selling rates of the USD rose to 147,600 and 147,300 IQD to 100, respectively.