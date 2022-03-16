USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147200 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147500 and 146500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling and buying rates stood at 1471250 and 147000 IQD to 100, respectively.