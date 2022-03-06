Report
USD/IQD closes at the opening rate on Sunday
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-03-06T18:11:24+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) closed at the opening rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Harithiya and al-Kifah Central Exchanges traded the USD at 147,200 IQD for each 100.
In the local markets of Baghdad, the buying and selling rates settled at 147,500 and 146,500 IQD for each 100 USD, respectively.
