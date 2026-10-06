Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened higher in Iraq on Tuesday, trading around 160,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 159,800 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Monday's 159,050 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 160,250 dinars and bought it at 159,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 159,800 dinars and buying prices at 159,750 dinars.