USD/IQD Rate Edges Lower in Baghdad, Higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 150,300 IQD to 100, 400 IQD above Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,000 and 149,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 150,850 and 150,800 IQD to 100, respectively.