USD/IQD Rate Edges Lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 153,100 IQD to 100, 100 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,200 and 142,200 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 153,800 and 153,700 IQD to 100, respectively.