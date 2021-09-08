Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/ Dinar exchange drop in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-08T08:10:30+0000
USD/ Dinar exchange drop in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar stabilized at 147,400 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

Yesterday, both central exchanges traded the 100 USD at 147,500 IQD.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.

While the buying and selling rates of the USD in Erbil's local market dropped to 147,600 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-17 07:23:56
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-30 07:48:05
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad, but rises in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-15 08:24:55
Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad, but rises in Erbil

The dollar inches up in the Iraqi market

Date: 2020-08-04 09:27:57
The dollar inches up in the Iraqi market

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-28 07:14:53
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-06-22 07:25:09
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-12 08:19:53
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-04 16:20:20
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq