USD/ Dinar exchange drop in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar stabilized at 147,400 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

Yesterday, both central exchanges traded the 100 USD at 147,500 IQD.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.

While the buying and selling rates of the USD in Erbil's local market dropped to 147,600 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.