US open: Stocks mixed, S&P 500 breaches 5,000

Shafaq News / Wall Street trading got off to a mixed start on Friday after the S&P 500 surpassed the 5,000-point mark early in the session.

As of 15:15 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.12% at 38,679.61, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.22% to 5,008.86 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.54% firmer at 15,878.21.

The Dow opened 46.72 points lower on Friday, all but erasing gains recorded in the previous session, while the S&P 500 was 10.95 points in early trading.

Earnings were again in focus on Friday, with PepsiCo revealing that quarterly earnings had topped Wall Street estimates despite seeing revenues slide during the period, while AMC Networks reported a 23% decline in quarterly advertising sales.

Elsewhere, Newell Brands delivered a quarterly sales beat but issued weaker-than-expected guidance.

On the macro front, Dallas Federal Reserve president Lorie Logan will deliver a speech at 1830 GMT.

(ShareCast)