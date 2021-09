Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US exceeded four million barrels last August.

According to a report released by the EIA, Iraq exported to the US, during the first week of August, 120 thousand barrels per day, an average of 150 thousand barrels per day in the second week, and 77 thousand barrels per day in the third week, noting that during the fourth week, 174 thousand barrels were exported every day.

The majority of US oil imports this week came from Canada, followed by Mexico, Saudi Arabia Russia, and Columbia.